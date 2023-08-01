World University Games: Indian shooters win two more medals

India's shooting contingent at the World University Games continued to impress on Tuesday, as they clinched two more medals, taking the country's tally to 19 medals. India are currently at 4th spot on the World Univerisity Games medal tally behind China, Korea and Japan.

The day began with a brilliant performance from the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team, consisting of Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Anmol Jain, who secured a well-deserved bronze medal.

The trio displayed remarkable synergy and precision as they scored an impressive 1730-57x, securing the third position on the podium.

Apart from contributing to the team medal, Varun Tomar earned a place in the Finals of the 10m Air Pistol event.

However, Varun faced tough competition in the Finals. Unfortunately, he couldn't replicate his earlier form and faced challenges with a series of sub 10 scores. Despite his best efforts, he was the second to exit the final round, narrowly missing out on an individual medal.

In the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event, the trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik showcased exemplary resilience, and teamwork. Their consistent performance throughout the event earned India the 10th gold medal, highlighting the country's prowess in shooting.

Domination in Shooting, Archery

India continues to secure numerous gold medals in Shooting and Archery events. Manu Bhaker excelled in the Women's 10m Air Pistol, while Elavenil Valarivan displayed extraordinary skills in the Women's 10m Air Rifle, both clinching gold medals. In the Women's 10m Air Pistol Team event, Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, and Yashaswini Singh Deswal showcased exceptional teamwork, securing another gold for India. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's remarkable performance earned him gold medals in both the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions and the Men's 10m Air Rifle events.

Additionally, the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team, comprising Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar, claimed yet another gold. The Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team, represented by Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Samra, added to India's glory with their stellar performance.

In Archery, Aman Saini and Pragati secured gold in the Compound Mixed Team, while Avneet Kaur and Sangampreet Singh Bisla excelled in the Compound Women's and Compound Men's events, respectively, further bolstering India's dominance in the sporting arena.

India has so far won 10 gold, three silvers and six bronze medals at the World University Games.