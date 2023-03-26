ISSF World Cup: Sift Kaur Samra wins women's 50m rifle 3p bronze in Bhopal

India's Sift Kaur Samra, on Sunday, bagged the bronze medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The 21-year-old shot a total of 403.9 in the ranking match to finish on the podium. She edged out Switzerland's Hitz Sarina to win the bronze medal.

This is Samra's first-ever individual medal in a ISSF World Cup.

Earlier in the day, Samra had finished fifth in the qualification round with a score of 588. She had shot a perfect 200 in the prone position to move make her way into the ranking match.

Among the other Indians in action in the event, the experienced Anjum Moudgil finished 17th in the qualification round with a score of 583 to exit the competition.

Sift Kaur Samra's bronze also brings the curtains down on the home World Cup for Indian shooters. They finish their campaign with a total of 7 medals, including one gold.

Indian medallists at the 2023 ISSF Shooting World Cup in Bhopal

Gold: Sarabjot Singh (Men's 10m Air Pistol)

Silver: Varun Tomar/Rhythm Sangwan (Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team)

Bronze: Varun Tomar (Men's 10m Air Pistol), Rudrankksh Patil/Narmada Nithin (Mixed 10m Air Rifle), Rudrankksh Patil (Men's 10m Air Rifle), Manu Bhaker (Women's 25m Pistol), Sift Kaur Samra (Women's 50m Rifle 3P)