ISSF Shooting World Cup: Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar win 10m air pistol mixed gold

Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar combined to win India's second gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo Egypt, as they emerged winners in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event on Monday.

The Indians defeated Serbia's Damir Mikec and Zorana Arunovic 16-10 in what was a very low scoring final.

Earlier in the day, Rhythm and Varun - both aged 19, had topped the qualification round with a score of 583 ahead of the Serbian pair to qualify for the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match.

India wins another 🥇 at the #ISSFWorldCup 🇮🇳



Rhythm Sangwan & Varun Tomar take the gold-medal playoff 16-10 to take top spot in the 10m Air Pistol event.





The other Indian pair in contention comprising of TS Divya and Sarabjot Singh were placed fifth in the qualification with a score of 577.

This was the second medal of the ISSF World Cup for Varun Tomar, who had opened India's medal tally in the event with a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, India had clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event as Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Raju combined to beat the pair from Hungary 16-6 in the final.