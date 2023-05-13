ISSF World Cup: Rhythm Sangwan breaks 29-year-old World Record

Indian shooter Rhythm Sangwan, on Saturday, broke a 29-year-old world record in Women's 25m Pistol qualifications round at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 19-year-old Sangwan shot a combined score of 595 to eclipse the previous world record of 594 held jointly by Bulgaria's Diana Iorgova, China's Tao Luna, and Germany's Doreen Veenekamp.

Diana Iorgova had first set the Women's 25m Pistol world record way back in May 1994 at a World Cup in Milan. To put things into perspective, Sangwan was born in November 2003.

Iorgova's record was then matched by the Chinese shooter in 2002 before Veenekamp too levelled it at the 2023 ISSF World Cup held at Bhopal in March earlier this year.





India's Rhythm Sangwan broke a 29 year World Record at the #ISSFWorldCup in Baku.



She scripted a new WR by shooting the 595 in 25m Pistol Women's Qualification erasing the 594 mark that was equalled only twice in 2002 and in March 2023.#shooting pic.twitter.com/tO56k1UTRx — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 13, 2023





On the way to the world record score, Rhythm Sangwan scored 296 in her the Precision stage and followed it up with an even impressive 299 in the Rapid stage to top the qualification stage. Greece's Anna Korakaki finished a distant second with a score of 588.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rhythm Sangwan had opened India's medal tally at the ISSF World Cup Baku by winning a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event. She will now be in action in women's 25m pistol final later on Saturday.