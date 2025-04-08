ISSF Shooting World Cup: Sonam Maskar, Narmada NR miss out on 10m air rifle podium

India's Sonam Maskar and Narmada Nithin Raju finished sixth and eighth respectively in women's 10m air rifle final at the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Monday.

While Sonam was the first to exit the final with the lowest score of 124.4 after 12 shots in the final, Narmada stayed in contention for four more shots, eventually being the third to exit with a score of 166.3.

After the first ten shots, before the start of the two-shot elimination process, Sonam was ranked sixth with a score of 104.2 whereas Narmada and USA's Carolynn Mary Tucker followed closely in with a score of 104 each.

However, a 9.9 with her 12th shot from Sonam meant that she slipped down the pecking order and had to finish eighth.

Naramada, meanwhile, further opened up a 0.2 point lead over Tucker, who eventually finished seventh.

🇮🇳 No medal for India in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup in Argentina.



Narmada Raju finished 6th, while Sonam Maskar ended 8th in the final.#ISSFWorldCup #Shooting #IndianShooting pic.twitter.com/MpCl4ulNUQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 7, 2025





Earlier, Narmada had finished sixth in the qualification round with a score of 632.8 to qualify for the final. Sonam had finished ninth with a score of 631.6 but qualified for the final since two shooters in top eight were competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO).

Among the other Indians in contention, Arya Borse finished 24th with a score of 627.3, whereas Elavneil Valarivan shot 629.7 (RPO) to finish 15th.

Gurpreet leads in men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Elsewhere in the men's rapid fire pistol qualification round, India's Gurpreet Singh led the pack with a score of 293 after Stage 1.

Gurpreet started his campaign with a perfect 100 in the first series, before shooting 97, 96 respectively in the next two to lead the field.

Vijayveer Sidhu, meanwhile, was placed eighth at the end of Stage 1 with a score of 289, whereas Anish Bhanwala shot 285 to be placed 13th.

The trio will be in action in the second stage of qualification on Tuesday.