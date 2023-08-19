Shooting World C’ships: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze, confirms Paris Olympic quota

Shooter Mehuli Ghosh became the fourth Indian to confirm a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Shooting world championships in Baku on Saturday.

Mehuli shot a score of 229.8 to finish third in the final competition while youngster Tillotama Sen finished fourth with a score of 208.4.

Mehuli was brilliant in the qualification round where she shot 634.5 to top the round and Tillotama finished sixth with a score of 631.3 to make their place in the finals.

"I’m feeling very excited. It was one heck of a final and nerve-wrecking for us. I am feeling proud that I can win a bronze medal and an Olympic quota for India," Mehuli said after securing the Olympic quota for India.

This is the second medal of the day for India as the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Tillotamma Sen, and Ramita shot a combined score of 1895.9 to win the gold in the 10m Air Rifle women’s team event.

India has won a total of four medals at the event including two gold and two bronze.

The first gold medal came for India when Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh combined to defeat Turkey's SI Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec 16-10 in the final ofthe 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The second medal came for India as the 10m Air Pistol Men's Team of Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema got a bronze medal with a score of 1734.

While India did well in the team events, the individual shooters in 10m air pistol events were disappointing and failed to qualify for the finals in both men's and women's category.

The other quotas for India were earned by Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men’s trap), Rudrankksh Patil (10m air pistol) and Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle three positions).