Shooting World C'ships: Swapnil Kusale earns India's third 2024 Paris Olympics quota
Swapnil Kusale, on Saturday, earned the third quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics in shooting for India. He achieved this feat by earning a 4th-placed finish at the ongoing ISSF World Shooting Championships in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at Cairo, Egypt.
The 27-year-old Kusale was firmly positioned second and looked all set to enter the gold medal match after the penultimate shot, but a below par 8.2 in his final shot not pushed him out of contention for a medal. All the top four finishers in Cairo booked an Olympic quota for their nation.
Kusale finished with a score of 407.6 in the ranking match to miss out on the podium by a margin of 0.3 points. The bronze medal went to Norway's Hegg Jon-Hermann at 407.9.
The Maharashtra-lad had earlier finished second in the Qualification Round shooting an impressive 593 after scoring 588 in the elimination relay 2.