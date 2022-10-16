Shooting World C'ships: Indian men's 10m rifle team wins gold; bronze for women

The Indian men's 10m air rifle team of Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, and Kiran Jadhav bagged the gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

The Indians defeated the team from China 16-10 in the final to be crowned the World Champions. This was India's fifth gold medal at this edition of World Championships and second in the senior section after Rudrankksh Patil's individual men's 10m air rifle gold.

It's a 5⃣th 🥇 for India as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta and Kiran Jadhav take top spot in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event at the ISSF World Championships!



They beat China 16-10 in the final 🔥



Having reached the gold medal match after finishing second in the qualification stage 2 with a score of 628.5 behind China, the Indian's completely asserted dominance in the final. The Indian trio raced to a 14-2 lead in the gold medal match in no-time, before the Chinese shooters hit back winning four series of shots back to back and reduced their deficit to 14-10.

Just when it looked like the Indians might mess this up, Patil, Babuta, and Jadhav regrouped to win the next series and bag the gold medal with a score of 16-10.

Indian women's team wins bronze

On the other hand, the Indian women's 10m air rifle team of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar won the bronze medal after a 17-11 win over Germany in a much closely fought match.

The Indian trio had reached the bronze medal match after finishing third in the qualification stage 2 with a score of exactly 630. They had earlier finished second in the qualification stage 1 with a score of 947 - just 0.1 behind leader's China.

