Week of Manu Bhaker: Redemption, glory, and a heartbreaking end

One week is a long time and it can make an athlete go from one of the most doubted athletes to one of the most revered and loved ones.

If you don't believe it, ask Manu Bhaker.

The 22-year-old's week has been a microcosm of an athlete's entire life.

She entered the 2024 Paris Olympics with the baggage of a failed campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and to make matters worse, the ignominy of not being part of the 10m air pistol team at the 2023 Asian Games was a visible scar as well.

There were questions and there were doubts and Manu answered them in style by becoming the first-ever athlete from post-independence India.to win two medals at the Olympics.

The Indian shooter will now return home with two bronze medals- one in 10m air pistol and one in 10m air pistol mixed team.

"Although I tried with each shot, things didn’t turn out well for me. But there’s always a next time, so I’m already looking forward to it," Manu said after her final concluded.

"I got nervous, but I tried my best to stay calm and do my best, unfortunately, that wasn’t enough," Manu added.

While she had every reason to be nervous given the gravity of the moment, Manu Bhaker now has another reason to come back stronger at the 2028 LA Olympics.

In her words, she has already started thinking about the next Olympics.

"As soon as my match was over, I thought about the next one. It’s been a demanding week, so I plan to start by having a proper lunch since I haven’t had one for days. I’ll work hard and even harder," Manu told the broadcasters.

One week of redemption and glory

Manu entered Paris with a huge responsibility on her shoulders.

Featuring in three events- Women's 10m air pistol, women's 10m air pistol mixed team, and Women's 25m pistol, Manu knew failing at Paris would mean more criticism and questions directed towards her.

But having fought off the demons of failure in the past, Manu did what she knows best, perform under pressure.

"Pressure is like a privilege for me and I don't think there is any platform that puts pressure like the Olympics. I know I am under the scanner and people have their expectations but my only expectation from myself is to do the best," Manu had told this writer earlier this year.

The week started brilliantly for Manu when she reached the final of the 10m air pistol with a good showing in the qualification. A bronze medal the next day appeared to calm the early nerves and thus begin her journey to glory.

The next medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team brought a lot of firsts like the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same edition and the first Indian to win two medals in the same edition post-independence.

After the two medals, Manu said, "Please don't be disappointed if I don't come back with a medal in the third event."

While she couldn't get the podium finish in her final event, the fourth-place finish means that she has another target to look at going forward.

There are stories with happy endings, there are stories with sad endings and then there are stories with a satisfying journey with an ending that promises a lot more for the future.

Manu Bhaker's story is one in the last category.