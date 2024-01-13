Asian Shooting C'ships: Vijayveer Sidhu claims quota in 25m Rapid fire

Vijayveer Sidhu confirmed the 17th Paris Olympic quota for the Indian shooting contingent after the qualification round in the men's 25m rapid-fire Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

He finished fourth in the qualification round with a score of 577 and jumped three positions from day one where he was in seventh place.

This is the 7th Paris Quota out of the eight available spots in pistol shooting and the second in this category after Anish Bhanwala.

Other Indians, Adarsh Singh (565) and Gurpreet Singh (562) fall drastically to the 29th and 30th position after missing their last shots due to time out.

Earlier, India secured their 5th double podium when Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey secured Silver (460.6) and Bronze (447) medals respectively from the 50m rifle 3P women's event.



Sift was more than 4 points behind after the prone position which she tried to recover in the standing round but still missed out on the gold marginally to the Korean player Lee Eunseo (462.5).

In the qualification round, Sift was at 7th rank with 586 while Ashi was in 4th position with 588 behind the eventual winner Lee (589).

Anjum Moudgil just missed out on the medal with a minimal difference of 0.1 against Ashi and ended in fourth position with 436.3. She bettered her performance in the qualification round where she finished 6th with 586.

The three of them combined to clinch another team gold for India, this time in the 50m rifle 3P women's team event accumulating a total score of 1760.