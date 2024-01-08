Varun, Esha win Paris Olympic quota spots with 10m air pistol gold in Jakarta

Varun Tomar and Esha Singh clinched gold medals and secured India's 14th and 15th Paris Olympic quota places in shooting at the Asian Olympic Qualifier tournament in Jakarta on Monday. India now has levelled its record of 15 quota places that it earned for the Tokyo Olympics.

A country can secure a maximum of 24 quota places for the Olympics.

Varun defeated compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema, who won the silver medal, in the final.

Even though the winner and runner-up were eligible to win a quota place each, India was eligible for one in this event since Sarabjot Singh already secured a place last year. A country is eligible to win a maximum of two Olympic quota places in each category.

In the qualification round, Varun scored 586 to top the round as he partnered with Cheema and Sagar Dangi to help India win the team gold medal.



In the final, Varun scored 239.6 while Cheema tallied 237.3. Despite winning a quota place, Varun, however, will have to go through a selection trial to secure his spot in the Indian shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics.

In the women’s final, Esha clinched the gold medal with a score of 243.1 beating Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala, who won the silver medal with 236.3. Talant bagged a quota place for Pakistan being the runner-up.



However, India’s Rhythm Sangwan failed to win a quota place as she settled for a bronze medal while Surbhi Rao finished sixth.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece.

Of India's total 15 quota places, eight have come from rifle shooting, five in pistol and two in shotgun.