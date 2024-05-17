Tomar, Kusale, Moudgil, and Samra lead in Paris 50m Rifle Team Trials

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Suresh Kusale lead the men's team in the 50m 3 Positions Rifle category, both showing exceptional performance throughout the Olympic shooting trials, on Friday. Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra have emerged as the frontrunners for the women's team. These selections are based on the athletes' outstanding trial results, with the NRAI set to hold a final meeting to confirm the team members.

Meanwhile, in the 10m Air Pistol Olympic Selection Trials (OST), Olympian Manu Bhaker has asserted her dominance. Bhaker, who is coached by the legendary pistol marksman Jaspal Rana, delivered an impressive performance by scoring 241.0 in the third OST.

50m 3 Positions Rifle Team for #Paris2024 (based on trials) —



Men:

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Swapnil Suresh Kusale



Women:

Anjum Moudgil

Sift Kaur Samra pic.twitter.com/NN042kKSuk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 17, 2024

This remarkable score allowed her to surpass the challenges posed by Asian Games medallist Esha Singh, who scored 240.2, and Rhythm Sangwan, who finished with 220.3. The competition took place at the MP State Shooting Academy ranges, where Bhaker's skill and precision were on full display.



In other OST T3 for men, Naveen secured a remarkable victory in the 10m Air Pistol final, achieving a score of 246.8, which is 0.5 points above the current world record. Sarabjot Singh claimed second place, with Arjun Cheema finishing third. The women's 10m Air Rifle OST T3 saw Ramita clinch first place, followed by Elavenil Valarivan in second and Nancy in third.