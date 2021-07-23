Tokyo Olympics: Shooting Day 1, July 24 – Women's Rifle and Men's Pistol shooters eye medals – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

Shooting has widely been regarded as India's best bet to win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a long time, thanks to some very consistent performances by the shooters from the country in the past few years. And now, the time has finally arrived to translate all that promise into something substantial.



A total of four Indian shooters will be in contention for medals on the Day 1 of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics tomorrow. While Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be in action in Women's 10m Air Rifle, the duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will be seen fighting it out in Men's 10m Air Pistol event.

The day will start off with the Women's 10m Air Rifle qualification round, from where a total of eight shooters will make it to the final, which will be conducted just half an hour later.

The Women's event will be followed by the Men's 10m Air Pistol and is expected to follow the same schedule.

All four shooters will have a golden opportunity to open India's medal tally at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.

While fans and experts have high expectations from the Indian shooters, in the end, it will all boil down to the skill of being able to handle the pressure for all four of them.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's 10m Air Rifle – Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan – 5 am IST

Men's 10m Air Rifle – Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma – 9:30 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

