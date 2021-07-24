Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary showcases terrific performances to reach the finals of the Men's 10m Air Pistol event on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. World no. 2 Chaudhary deliver to his promises and will now fight for the coveted gold medal in the finals. Competing in the panel of 36 shooters, Saurabh finished in the top position.

Saurabh Chaudhary during practice at Tokyo Olympics (Source: NRAI)

19-year-old Chaudhary started off with a brilliant 50 after 5 shots, which took him to first place. However, he went to shoot five consecutive 9s which slipped him from his position. A quick recovery was made in Series 2, where she shot six consecutive 10s to rake up 98 points. Another fine 98 in series 2 took further excelled his chances. Chaudhary went on displaying the form of his life in series 4 with 100 points, and on firing 23 consecutive 10s. In series 5, Chaudhary bagged another 98 points. A 97 again in series 6 led Chaudhary to finish among the top three with 586 points.













Sensational shooting from 19 year old Saurabh Chaudhary in qualifications with Abhishek Verma not very much behind. Both set to qualify for finals. #Pistol #Tokyo2020 #Cheers4India pic.twitter.com/6vQR6DeSKx — Sahil Choudhary (Mukesh) (@ch_sahil05) July 24, 2021





Abhishek Verma during practice at Tokyo Olympics (Source: NRAI)

World no, 1 Verma caught the trail early with 94 points in Series 1, followed by 96 in series 2. Verma picked up well and hit 98 in Series 3. He ended series 4 with six consecutive 10s, raking up a total of 325. In series 5, he shot 98 and concluded it with a below-par 92 to finish below the qualifying mark.



