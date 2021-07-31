Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 8, 30 July - Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant will be in action in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Shooting from the Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Two Indian shooters, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant, will be in action at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. The qualification round is expected to commence at 8:30 am IST.
Live Updates
- 31 July 2021 4:17 AM GMT
A perfect 100 by Anjum
Ten 10s and Anjum Moudgil ends series 2 of prone with 100 points. She moves to 14th place.
- 31 July 2021 4:15 AM GMT
Tejaswini Sawant climbs up to 30th place
In series 2 of prone, Tejaswini Sawant shoots 98.
- 31 July 2021 4:11 AM GMT
Anjum moves to the 15th place
Anjum shoots 98 in prone Round 1
- 31 July 2021 4:10 AM GMT
Tejaswini Sawant shoots a brilliant 99
Tejaswini Sawant ends prone series 1 with scoring 99.
- 31 July 2021 4:01 AM GMT
Anjum starts Prone with two 10s
Anjum Moudgil has started the prone position with two 10s and has jumped up to 15th in standings.
- 31 July 2021 3:58 AM GMT
Indians yet to start Prone position
Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant are yet to start their prone position. Meanwhile they have slipped down to 19th and 34th position respectively.
- 31 July 2021 3:53 AM GMT
Croatia's Snjezana Pejcic leads
Croatia's Snjezana has literally blazed out with her shots and is leading the field. She currently has a total score of 788 out of a possible 800, having finished her proning series as well!
- 31 July 2021 3:50 AM GMT
Indians need to up their game
While Anjum Moudgil has shot decent in the Kneeling position, she is still way out of the top 8 - this probably explains how competitive it is at the Asaka Shooting Range at the moment.
Tejaswini Sawant, on the other hand, seemed to have faced some issues but has comeback well since.
Both of them need to push up their scores to stay in contention, and that should not be very difficult considering that they will switch to the Prone position next.
- 31 July 2021 3:47 AM GMT
Tejaswini ends with 384
Tejaswini Sawant ends with a total of 384 in Kneeling. This is certainly a poor score, but the 41-year-old slowly seems to be getting into her zone.
- 31 July 2021 3:45 AM GMT
Tejaswini making up for the lost time
Tejaswini Sawant is making up for the lost time and is shooting faster. She seems to be finding her rhythm after that small break.