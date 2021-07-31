Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Shooting

Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 8, 30 July - Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant will be in action in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.

Anjum Moudgil Tejaswini Sawant Shooting Tokyo Olympics
X

Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant (Source: India Today)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-07-31T09:48:00+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Shooting from the Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Two Indian shooters, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant, will be in action at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. The qualification round is expected to commence at 8:30 am IST.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Shooting Tokyo Olympics Anjum Moudgil 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X