Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting Day 3, July 26 – Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan continue their campaign – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
Tomorrow, the men's skeet shooters from the country, Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action for the final two rounds of the event's qualification round, which started today.
Shooting was expected to be India's best hope for medals ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But, things have not panned out the way pundits and fans had predicted.
2 Days, 4 Events, 6 Shooters and still India is yet to open their account in the sport.
At the end of the day, when three rounds of Skeet qualification event were conducted, Angad Bajwa stood in the 11th position with 73 points while Mairaj Khan finished at the 25th spot with 71 points.
Both of them need to finish in the top six in order to qualify for the final.
While it looks highly unlikely that Mairaj Khan would make it, Angad Bajwa will surely have an outside chance of making it through and staying in contention for a medal.
Schedule and When to Watch?
Men's Skeet – Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa – 6:30 am IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC