Shooting was expected to be India's best hope for medals ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But, things have not panned out the way pundits and fans had predicted.



2 Days, 4 Events, 6 Shooters and still India is yet to open their account in the sport.

Tomorrow, the men's skeet shooters from the country, Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action for the final two rounds of the event's qualification round, which started today.

At the end of the day, when three rounds of Skeet qualification event were conducted, Angad Bajwa stood in the 11th position with 73 points while Mairaj Khan finished at the 25th spot with 71 points.

Both of them need to finish in the top six in order to qualify for the final.

While it looks highly unlikely that Mairaj Khan would make it, Angad Bajwa will surely have an outside chance of making it through and staying in contention for a medal.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Men's Skeet – Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa – 6:30 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC