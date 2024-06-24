Sports Ministry approves overseas training camp for Trap Shooter Rajeshwari Kumari

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has taken decisive steps to bolster India's Olympic preparations by approving significant assistance for several athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Among the beneficiaries is trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari, whose request for support to train in the Czech Republic alongside coach David Kostelecky has been granted. This move underscores the government's commitment to providing world-class training opportunities for Indian athletes aiming for international glory.

In addition to covering expenses for her training camps in Lonato and Cernay, France, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will finance Rajeshwari's flight costs, shooting consumables, boarding, lodging, and local transport. This comprehensive support is designed to ensure she has the best possible preparation leading up to the prestigious sporting event.

The MOC also addressed the rehabilitation needs of long jumper M Sreeshankar, who recently underwent knee surgery following an injury earlier this year. Sreeshankar's recovery will include a specialized 28-day rehabilitation program in Doha, funded by TOPS. The assistance package includes airfare, accommodation, rehabilitation assessment, physiotherapy, and hydrotherapy, reflecting the MOC's commitment to facilitating a full recovery for the athlete.



Moreover, shooters Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu have been granted support to participate in the Rapid Fire Cup in Suhl, Germany, next month, as part of their preparation for the upcoming international competitions. Meanwhile, badminton players Sankar Muthusamy, Ayush Shetty, and Anupama Upadhaya will receive financial backing for competitive exposure, underscoring the MOC's holistic approach to nurturing talent across various disciplines.