Shooter loses left thumb as gas cylinder exploded at Karni Singh Range

In a shocking incident, a national-level shooter lost his left thump as his 10m air pistol cylinder exploded when he was filling it at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The shooter, Pushpender Kumar, a corporal in the Indian Air Force, was preparing for the 66th National Shooting Championships, which is currently underway in Bhopal. Though he has not competed at the international level, he is a senior member of the IAF team at national events.

As his left thumb was decapitated, Pushpender was rushed to the Army Hospital Research and Referral.

According to a PTI report, Pushpender was filling the compressed air into the pistol cylinder from the main cylinder. During this process, the accident has happened.

"We are hopeful Pushpender will make 90-95 per cent recovery post-surgery," said Pushpender's coach to the news agency.

"Air pistol cylinders have to be replaced after a certain period of time and the gun manufacturers do it for free. Thankfully, Pushpender's shooting arm is safe," he added.

Air pistols and air rifles contain a gas cylinder attached just below the barrel. When the shooter presses the trigger, the compressed gas in the cylinder is released, which hits a hammer inside the air gun, ejecting the lead pellet.