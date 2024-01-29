Indian Shooter Sonam Maskar clinches Silver in ISSF World Cup debut

Indian shooter Sonam Maskar secured a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range.

Competing in her maiden World Cup appearance, Sonam displayed remarkable prowess by scoring 252.1 in the eight-woman final, finishing just 0.9 points behind Germany’s Anna Janssen, who claimed the gold. Poland’s Aneta Stankiewicz secured the bronze in this closely contested event.

SONAM UTTAM MASKAR CLINCHES SILVER AT CAIRO WORLD CUP 🔫



Sonam scored 252.1 to clinch the 🥈 at the ISSF World Cup Cairo in 10m Women Air Rifle



Nancy finished 4th with 209.5



Qualification Score

Nancy - 633.1

Nancy - 632.7

The seasoned Divyansh Singh Panwar also shone for India, clinching the gold in the men's event with a world record score in the final.



In another notable performance, debutant Simranpreet Kaur Brar finished a commendable fifth in the women's 25m pistol event. The teenager, participating in individual events at this level for the first time, had earlier topped the qualification round with a score of 586.

Unfortunately, two other Indian contenders, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker, narrowly missed the top eight, finishing ninth and 14th, respectively.

The ISSF World Cup has been a successful outing for India so far, with the country currently leading the season-opening stage with a tally of two gold and three silver medals after three days of intense competition.

Sonam Maskar and Nancy, both securing spots in the final after impressive qualification rounds, demonstrated India's strong presence in the international shooting arena. Sonam's early lead in the 24-shot final showcased her skill, but the competition remained fierce, and the experienced Anna Janssen eventually claimed the gold.

Despite narrowly missing out on the top spot, Sonam Maskar's silver medal marked a memorable debut and highlighted India's continued excellence in the world of shooting sports.