Shooting
"Shooting her way into history", social media explodes as India win another bronze
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated the South Koreans in the 10m air pistol mixed team event t secure a historic bronze for India.
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have entered the history books. The duo defeated the South Korean duo of Oh Yi-Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event 16-10 to win India's first ever mixed team medalist from shooting in Olympics.
Manu is now in a league of her own in India's Olympic history, becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, and the first Indian since independence to achieve the same.
As is the case with anything and everything, social media erupted in jubilation as the final score went up and people and celebrities alike have been vocal in their appreciation towards the Indian duo.
We at The Bridge have collected the best reactions from across social media.
From the golden man himself!
Abhinav Bindra is not wrong. They have truly earned this. India's first Olympics team medal from shooting!
"India is incredibly delighted", Prime Minister reacts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins in with the rest of the country in celebrating the historic triumph of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.
Redemption for Manu!
A pistol malfunction in Tokyo meant Manu Bhaker came back empty handed. Her redemption is well and truly complete, and the best part is, she is still in contention for another event!
Go well Manu!
First Indian woman to win two medals in the same edition of Olympics
When it rains, it pours. For Manu, it is one record after another.
She becomes the first Indian woman, and the first Indian since independence to win multiple Olympic medals in a single edition!
"Incredible teamwork", says Union Sports Minister
A special achievement!
Some comic relief is always welcome and social media never disappoints in that regard!
Manu, the history maker
We are running out of adjectives to describe what Manu and Sarabjot have done, and it is unsure if the English language can accommodate the emotions pouring from our hearts.
ISSF joins the bandwagon
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) shares its congratulations towards the Indian shooters.
From one Olympic medalist to another!
The Indian wrestler, an Olympian medalist himself, shares a heartwarming message for the bronze medal winning duo.
'Enhanced the pride of Tiranga', Union Home Minister reacts
Amit Shah, the union Home Minister, shared his thoughts in a pride filled message on social media.