"Shooting her way into history", social media explodes as India win another bronze

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have entered the history books. The duo defeated the South Korean duo of Oh Yi-Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event 16-10 to win India's first ever mixed team medalist from shooting in Olympics.



Manu is now in a league of her own in India's Olympic history, becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, and the first Indian since independence to achieve the same.

As is the case with anything and everything, social media erupted in jubilation as the final score went up and people and celebrities alike have been vocal in their appreciation towards the Indian duo.

We at The Bridge have collected the best reactions from across social media.

﻿From the golden man himself!

﻿Abhinav Bindra is not wrong. They have truly earned this. India's first Olympics team medal from shooting!

Manu & Sarabjot: You've done what no Indian shooting pair has done before. India's first Olympic shooting team medal. Savour this moment, you've earned it! Proud 👏 🇮🇳 #Olympics2024 #Paris2024 #Shooting #ManuBhaker #SarabjotSingh — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 30, 2024 ﻿

﻿"India is incredibly delighted", Prime Minister reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins in with the rest of the country in celebrating the historic triumph of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

Our shooters continue to make us proud!



Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.



For Manu, this… pic.twitter.com/loUsQjnLbN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024 ﻿

﻿Redemption for Manu!



﻿A pistol malfunction in Tokyo meant Manu Bhaker came back empty handed. Her redemption is well and truly complete, and the best part is, she is still in contention for another event!

Go well Manu!

🇮🇳 Manu Bhaker's #Paris2024 so far!



🥉 10m Air Pistol Individual

🥉 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

🔜 25m Pistol Individual



For every Tokyo 2020, there is a Paris 2024! Support your athletes through thick and thin!#ManuBhaker #Paris2024 #IndiaAtOlympics #Cheer4India #Cheer4Bharat… — Divakar KS (@divakar_ks) July 30, 2024 ﻿

﻿First Indian woman to win two medals in the same edition of Olympics



When it rains, it pours. For Manu, it is one record after another.

She becomes the first Indian woman, and the first Indian since independence to win multiple Olympic medals in a single edition!



Manu Bhaker becomes the first ever person in independent India to win 2 Olympics medals in a single edition 🔥



She deserves all the applause and respect. She's a LEGEND#Olympics #ManuBhakar #IndiaAtParis2024 pic.twitter.com/PcKO1Vdh74 — Aniket (@annakacarrom) July 30, 2024

﻿﻿"Incredible teamwork", says Union Sports Minister



Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the historic BRONZE medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event for Bharat!



Your incredible teamwork has made the nation proud.#ParisOlympics2024#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/HM93vwj0K2 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 30, 2024

﻿﻿﻿A special achievement!

﻿Some comic relief is always welcome and social media never disappoints in that regard!

Manu Bhaker might be the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympics in 124 years but her bigger achievement is defeating those damn Koreans at an aim-and-shoot sport. This is historical. — Manya (@CSKian716) July 30, 2024

﻿Manu, the history maker



﻿We are running out of adjectives to describe what Manu and Sarabjot have done, and it is unsure if the English language can accommodate the emotions pouring from our hearts.

Manu Bhaker creates history to become the first Indian to win multiple medals in the same Olympics! 🔥



India win their 2nd Medal of the #Paris2024, another bronze, for the Manu Bhaker - Sarabjot Singh pair in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team Event! 🇮🇳 #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/YOPtqMqn2O — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) July 30, 2024 ﻿

﻿ISSF joins the bandwagon



The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) shares its congratulations towards the Indian shooters.

﻿From one Olympic medalist to another!



﻿The Indian wrestler, an Olympian medalist himself, shares a heartwarming message for the bronze medal winning duo.

﻿'Enhanced the pride of Tiranga', Union Home Minister reacts



﻿Amit Shah, the union Home Minister, shared his thoughts in a pride filled message on social media.

Another medal for India!



Well done, @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30. You have enhanced the pride of the Tiranga by winning bronze medal in the 10-metre Air Pistol Mixed event at the #ParisOlympics2024.



Your electrifying performance despite tremendous pressure shows the… pic.twitter.com/v0RaMUD10P — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2024



