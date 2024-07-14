Skeet Shooter Bhavtegh Singh Gill shines at ISSF Junior World Cup

Bhavtegh Singh Gill, displaying exceptional prowess in skeet shooting, asserted his dominance on the opening day of qualifications at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy. Gill secured a remarkable score of 74 out of 75 targets, securing the third position in a highly competitive field.

The event witnessed 68 participants battling it out, with Gill positioning himself strongly for a coveted spot in the finals. Monday's sessions will see all competitors returning for the final rounds of qualifications, where the top six shooters will advance to contend for the title.

India has already tasted success in the competition, with Sabeera Haris clinching a bronze medal in the women's trap event. Meanwhile, Americans Benjamin Keller and Jordan Sapp set the pace in the skeet competition, both achieving perfect scores of 75 targets each.

Gill's consistent performance was marred only by a single miss in the initial round. His compatriots Zoravar Bedi and Munek Battula, positioned in 25th and 47th places respectively, will also aim to improve their standings in the upcoming rounds.

In the women's skeet category, Vanshika Tiwari emerged as the highest-ranked Indian shooter, securing the 14th position with a score of 67. Following closely behind, Sanjana Sood stood at 19th place with 66 targets, while Zahra Deesawala secured the 39th position with a score of 60.