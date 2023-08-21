ISSF World C'Ships 2023: Sift Kaur Samra becomes 6th Indian shooter to qualify for Paris Olympics

India's Sift Kaur Samra became the sixth shooter to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday after she advanced to the final of the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Sift acquired a fifth-place finish in the qualifying event with a score of 589. She scored a low 192 in the kneeling stage but staged a comeback by accumulating 199 in prone and 198 in standing. Ashi Chouksey finished 29th with a score of 582 and Manini Kaushik 40th with 580.

The 21-year-old Indian shooter sealed her Paris Olympics quota as only three nations - China, Switzerland and India - were eligible to get one quota each in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Baku Championships. Other finalists USA's Sagen Maddalena, Korea's Lee Eun-seo, Norway's Gir Jeny Stene and Poland's Natalia Kochanska have already earned Paris Olympics quota places from previous events.

Sift will be competing in the medal round later today.

Meanwhile, this is the third Olympic quota Indian shooters have earned at the ongoing ISSF World Championships.

Earlier, women’s 10m air rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, 22, secured India's first quota place after winning a bronze medal at the Championships.

ISSF Shooting World Championships -



Sift Kaur Samra qualifies for the FINAL in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at Rank 5 with score of 589! 😇#ISSFWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/kVJSenI4Kd — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 21, 2023

28-year-old Akhil Sheoran earned the second quota also after winning a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the World Championships 2023.



In aggregate, India has secured six Olympic quota places in shooting so far.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3 positions) are the other Indian shooters who secured Paris Olympics quota places at last year’s ISSF World Championships.

The ISSF World Championship 2023 has a total of 48 Olympic quota places on offer, earmarking the top four performers (with a one-per-country limitation) in each of the twelve Olympic individual shooting events to earn these sought-after quotas.