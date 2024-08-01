Olympics 2024: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum fail to qualify for 50m 3P final

Indian shooters Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil had a shocking day in the 50m 3 Positions qualification. Both athletes failed to make it to the final and shot poorly at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.



Considered a medal contender in shooting, Asian Games champion Sift Kaur Samra had a poor day, particularly as she finished 31st in the 32-shooter field.

She shot a total of 575 with 193 in kneeling, 195 in prone, and 187 in standing. Usually a strong shooter in the first two positions, she started with a poor 9 and scored three more 9s in the first series.

The poor start put her off and she went on to hit three more 9s in the second series pushing her further down in the rankings.

Another two poor series followed in the prone position where she scored 195 hitting three 9s and one 8.

There was no coming back from such a start and she shot 13 9s in the standing position to record a score of 187 in standing and finished at the 31st position.

After a day of elation in shooting, it's a disappointment for the Indian women in the 50m rifle 3 positions as both Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra fail to qualify to the final. 😬😓



Anjum - 18th with 5⃣8⃣4⃣

Sift - 31st with 5⃣7⃣5⃣#Shooting #Paris2024 #Olympics https://t.co/4zGvhwagT1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2024

Another Indian shooter in contention, former world number one Anjum Moudgil finished 18th with a total score of 584. She also started with a 9 and scored 196 in the kneeling position.



She scored identical 194 in both prone and standing to finish way below the qualification mark and top eight.

Indian rifle contingent finished the 2024 Paris Olympics with one bronze medal won by Swapnil Kusale and two final qualifications by Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal.