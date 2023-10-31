Shriyanka Sadangi wins India's 13th Paris Olympics quota in Shooting

Shriyanka Sadangi won India's 13th Paris quota place in Shooting with her fourth place finish at the Asian Shooting championships in Changwon, Korea, on Tuesday.



Shriyanka finished sixth in the qualification with the score of 588 to book her place in the final. In the Final, she shot 440.5 to finish at the heart-breaking fourth spot behind the two Chinese and a Korean player.



India have now completed eight out of eight possible Paris quotas in rifle events after Shriyanka's quota in 50m 3P.

Other two Indians, Ashi Chouksey and Ayushi Podder, also reached the final but finished 6th and 7th respectively.



In the qualification round, Sift Kaur topped the standings with 592, but she was not eligible for the final as she was playing as a RPO. Ashi finished second behind Sift with 591 and moved to the final as the top seed. Ayushi Podder finished the qualification round as the 8th seed with a score of 587.



This is India's second Olympic quota in Women's 50m rifle 3 positions. Sift Kaur won the first quota in this category at the 2023 World Championships.

This was the last quota event for India at the Asian Shooting Championships. India won 6 quotas through the tournament, taking the overall Shooting quota to 13.



Earlier, the Indian team of Shriyanka Sadangi, Ashi Chouksey and Ayushi Podder won the Gold medal in Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.