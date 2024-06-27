Shreyasi Singh: From the MLA of Bihar to Olympic Shooter

Shreyasi Singh, known for her remarkable achievements in both sports and politics, stands among the selected members of the final 21-member Indian shooting team announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the Paris 2024 Olympics last Friday.

Coming from a family with a strong shooting background, Singh has consistently demonstrated prowess in shooting, notably excelling in the double trap event.

Her talent shone through when she secured a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, in the women's double trap category, and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Her skill and dedication have consistently marked her as a standout athlete on the international stage. In addition to her achievements in shooting, Shreyasi Singh entered the political arena in 2020, further enriching her diverse profile.

Hailing from Gidhaur in Jamui district, Bihar, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and successfully contested the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election from the Jamui constituency, defeating the RJD’s Vijay Prakash by a significant margin.

Her victory marked the commencement of her journey as a dedicated public servant, showcasing her ability to balance her responsibilities as an MLA with her passion for shooting.

In an exciting development, Shreyasi Singh was named as part of the final 21-member Indian shooting squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics, following approval from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for a quota swap.

She will compete in the women's trap event, joining Rajeshwari Kumari as the second women's trap shooter representing India at the Olympics.

This selection marks her Olympic debut and contributes to India's largest-ever shooting contingent at the Olympics.

BJP MLA from Jamui, Bihar and shooter Shreyasi Singh will now shoot in the Paris Olympics, the International Shooting Sports Federation approved it on Friday.. Got a chance after 17 years.#shreyasisingh #ParisOlympics #Olympics2024 pic.twitter.com/HGQnI2tI8H — Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) June 22, 2024

Manu Bhaker's outstanding performance secured her top positions in both women's air pistol and sports pistol, earning her a spot in two events. This resulted in a vacant air pistol quota place, which was utilized for the quota swap enabling Shreyasi's inclusion.

With this addition, India now boasts 27 opportunities for Olympic medals, with 21 shooters competing in 22 individual events and five mixed events.

Shreyasi Singh's journey from being an MLA in Bihar to becoming an Olympic shooter is a testament to her dedication and versatility.

As an accomplished athlete and a committed politician, Shreyasi continues to excel in both her shooting career and her political endeavors. She stands as an inspiring figure, showcasing that with passion and perseverance, one can achieve greatness in multiple fields.

Her story serves as a powerful reminder that the pursuit of excellence knows no bounds, whether on the shooting range or in the legislative assembly.