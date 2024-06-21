Shreyashi Singh added to Shooting squad for 2024 Paris Olympics

Shotgun shooter Shreyashi Singh was added to the Indian shooting squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics after the quota swap by NRAI was confirmed by the ISSF on Friday.

With Shreyashi's inclusion, the Indian squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics will consist of 21 shooters across disciplines. Shreyashi will be starting alongside Rajeshwari Kumari in the women's trap event.

“We had requested the ISSF to change one quota place from 10m Air Pistol Women to Trap Women and have received correspondence from them that it has been accepted,” said Kr. Sultan Singh, Secretary-General, NRAI, on the development.

GREAT NEWS! 📢📢



Shreyasi Singh makes it as part of the #Paris2024 shooting contingent after the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) accepted India's request for an Olympic Quota swap. pic.twitter.com/RsxbLHcjFU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 21, 2024

“As a result, Shreyasi Singh has now been added to the original list of 20 names published and we will have a full quota of two starts in the Women’s Trap event,” he added.



The team now comprises eight members in Rifle, seven in Pistol, and six in the Shotgun discipline. Including the mixed events, the team will now have 28 starts at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.

In shooting, National federations can swap a quota if one shooter is playing in more than one event. In this case, Manu Bhaker qualifying in both the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events meant that the NRAI had one quota that could be reallocated, which Singh has now taken up.

Indian Shooting Squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Rifle

10m air rifle (men): Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta

10m air rifle (women): Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal

50m rifle 3-positions (men): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale

50m rifle 3-positions (women): Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil

10m air rifle mixed team: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal

Pistol

10m air pistol (men): Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema

10m air pistol (women): Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan

25m rapid fire (men): Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu

25m pistol (women): Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh

10m air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker and Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan

Shotgun

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh

Skeet Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Raiza Dhillon

Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan