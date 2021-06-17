Shooting: A look at Indian record-holders in comparison with Olympic and World Records

India is sending its largest-ever shooting contingent to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In 1951, the nation sent its first shooter to the Olympic games.



The expectations from the India team are sky-high. Young shooters who will play their maiden Olympic games dominate the Indian shooting team.

Albeit these youngsters are current world top shooters, making them potential Olympic medalists. Some of these shooters even hold world records.

Let's have a look at the Olympic, World, and National records of shooting sport and Indian shooters.

Men's event

10m Air Rifle

In the 10m air rifle event Niccolo Campriani holds the Olympic records, in both qualification and finals. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Niccolo shot 630.2 in qualification and 206.1 in finals.

Whereas, in world records, China's Haonan YU is leading with 252.8 points in the finals.

Current world number two Divyansh Singh Panwar will represent India in this event. Notably, he has been producing a very consistent performance over the years.

Showcasing a preview of his capabilities, Panwar surpassed the world record of 10m air rifle event. During the 2021 Indian team shooting trials, he shot 253.1 in the final round. Surpassing the world record in the same year as the Olympics displays the young shooter's potential.

10m Air pistol

Russia's Mikhail Nestruev holds the Olympic record in the 10m air pistol qualification event with 591. Mikhail shot this during the 2004 Athens Olympics, and no shooter has reached this feat to date.

However, South Korea's Jin Jong shot a 594 in the qualification round and established a world record. North Korea's Kim Song Guk holds the world record in 10m air pistol finals with 246.5.

Indian shooting stars Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will compete in this event. Abhishek holds the world's first, while Saurabh holds the world's second rank.

Notably, Saurabh shot 249.9 during the 2021 Indian shooting team trials point 4 more than the world record. Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Saurabh has been the nation's most consistent performer at International events.