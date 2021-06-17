Shooting
Shooting: A look at Indian record-holders in comparison with Olympic and World Records
Indian ace shooters Apurvi Chandela and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa hold world records. While young Indians have broken records.
India is sending its largest-ever shooting contingent to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In 1951, the nation sent its first shooter to the Olympic games.
The expectations from the India team are sky-high. Young shooters who will play their maiden Olympic games dominate the Indian shooting team.
Albeit these youngsters are current world top shooters, making them potential Olympic medalists. Some of these shooters even hold world records.
Let's have a look at the Olympic, World, and National records of shooting sport and Indian shooters.
Men's event
10m Air Rifle
In the 10m air rifle event Niccolo Campriani holds the Olympic records, in both qualification and finals. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Niccolo shot 630.2 in qualification and 206.1 in finals.
Whereas, in world records, China's Haonan YU is leading with 252.8 points in the finals.
Current world number two Divyansh Singh Panwar will represent India in this event. Notably, he has been producing a very consistent performance over the years.
Showcasing a preview of his capabilities, Panwar surpassed the world record of 10m air rifle event. During the 2021 Indian team shooting trials, he shot 253.1 in the final round. Surpassing the world record in the same year as the Olympics displays the young shooter's potential.
10m Air pistol
Russia's Mikhail Nestruev holds the Olympic record in the 10m air pistol qualification event with 591. Mikhail shot this during the 2004 Athens Olympics, and no shooter has reached this feat to date.
However, South Korea's Jin Jong shot a 594 in the qualification round and established a world record. North Korea's Kim Song Guk holds the world record in 10m air pistol finals with 246.5.
Indian shooting stars Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will compete in this event. Abhishek holds the world's first, while Saurabh holds the world's second rank.
Notably, Saurabh shot 249.9 during the 2021 Indian shooting team trials point 4 more than the world record. Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Saurabh has been the nation's most consistent performer at International events.
Skeet
IOA'S Abdullah Al-Rashidi and Sweden's Marcus Svensson jointly hold the Olympic record in skeet finals with a score of 123. Whereas, with a score of 145, USA's Vincent Hancock and Norway's Tore Brovold hold the Olympic record in skeet qualification.
Tokyo-bound Indian shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will compete in the skeet event.
India's chances look formidable in skeet as Angad holds a world record in this event. Bajwa holds a record of 60/60 shots in finals.
Women's event
After the 2016 Rio Olympics, the scoring system in shooting sport went through a dynamic change. The International shooting federation took a step towards gender equality. The shots fired during a match were made similar for both men and women.
For example, in the 10m air pistol women's event, shooters were supposed to fire 40 shots. While men shooters fired 60 shots. Now everyone has to fire 60 shots.
10m Air Rifle
USA's Virginia Thrasher holds the Olympic record. Thrasher holds both finals and qualification event records. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, she shot 420.7 in qualification and 208.0 in finals.
Olympian Apurvi Chandela and world number one Elavenil Valarivan will vie for medals in the 10m air rifle event for India.
Interestingly, Apurvi Chandela holds the world record. Chandela shot 252.9 and secured the world record in the finals.
Keeping the stakes of internal competition high, Elavenil and Anjum Moudgil outdid her record. At the national level, Elavenil shot 253 while Moudgil shot 253.9.
Anjum Moudgil will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed event.
10m Air Pistol
Russia's Natalia Paderina holds the Olympic record in 1om air pistol qualification with 391. While China's Zhang Mengxue holds the record in the finals with 119.4 points.
Olympic medalist Anna Korakaki holds the world record in 10m air pistol qualification with a score of 587.
World top-ranked and Tokyo-bound Indian shooters Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker compete in this category.
Manu Bhaker is the favorite to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Bhaker has been producing excellent shooting since 2018. Notably, her growth graph has always been in the upward direction.
10m Air Pistol Mixed event
The Indian youngsters dominate the 10m air pistol mixed event. Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker have been an unbeatable force together. The duo holds the world record score of 586.
10m air pistol mixed event is a recent addition to the Olympic games. More than hopes the nation is confident that Manu and Saurabh will clinch the Olympic medal.