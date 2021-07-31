Tejaswini Sawant becomes India's oldest Olympic debutant

Tejaswini Sawant will head out into the Tokyo Olympics to claim a first and probably final appearance at the tournament.

Yes, you heard that right! It seemed like a long time coming for the soon to be 41-year old but she is finally set to represent India in the 50m rifle shooting event for the first time in her career. She will become the oldest Olympian debutant for India at the age of 40 years and 10 months and replaces Prakash Nanjappa on that list.

🥇 at the ISSF World Championships



🥇x3 +🥈x3 +🥉 at the Commonwealth Games



🥉 at the ISSF World Cup



Now Tejaswini Sawant will get to shoot for an Olympics medal at #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/XnSgUZ2mH6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 8, 2021

Prakash made his debut at the Rio 2016 Olympics at the age of 40 and this too was surprising given that he had won medals at the Commonwealth Games and World Cups.

Tejaswini Sawant is a former World No 1 in the 50m rifle prone event and won Gold at the 2010 Munich World Cup. Sawant has also won 3 Gold Medals at various editions of the Commonwealth Games.





