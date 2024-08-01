Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 2
india
Shooting

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Swapnil Kusale in action at the final of men's 50m rifle 3P - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action of the second day action of 50m 3P rifle event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale in action at the final of men's 50m 3P.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Aug 2024 7:15 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the second day of 50m 3p rifle qualification event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Swapnil Kusale will be in quest for a medal as he will be competing at the final of men's 50m men's 3p rifle event, starting at 1:00 PM.

On the other hand, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will be in action at the women's 50m 3P qualification round from 3:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-01 06:30:27
ShootingParis OlympicsIndia at OlympicsIndian Shooting
