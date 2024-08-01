Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Swapnil Kusale in action at the final of men's 50m rifle 3P - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action of the second day action of 50m 3P rifle event at the Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the second day of 50m 3p rifle qualification event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.
Swapnil Kusale will be in quest for a medal as he will be competing at the final of men's 50m men's 3p rifle event, starting at 1:00 PM.
On the other hand, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will be in action at the women's 50m 3P qualification round from 3:30 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
- 1 Aug 2024 7:15 AM GMT
Can Swapnil be the third time lucky?
Swapnil Kusale has made it to the final of two of the major events (World Championships 2022, Asian Games 2023) in the last two years.
He came agonizingly close to earn a medal in both of the finals but narrowly missed out because of just one poor shot in the end.
- 1 Aug 2024 7:00 AM GMT
First Up: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final at 1:00 PM IST
India's Swapnil Kusale will be in action at the final of men's 50m rifle 3p.
He is the first Indian shooter to qualify for the final of this discipline.
- 1 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Here is the shooting schedule of the Indian shooters for the day
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final - 1 PM IST
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification - 3:30 PM IST