Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Swapnil Kusale in action at the final of men's 50m rifle 3P - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the second day of 50m 3p rifle qualification event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Swapnil Kusale will be in quest for a medal as he will be competing at the final of men's 50m men's 3p rifle event, starting at 1:00 PM.

On the other hand, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will be in action at the women's 50m 3P qualification round from 3:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here: