Post Asian Games success, Shooters request Ministry to upgrade Karni Singh range

New Delhi: The Asian Games medal-winning shooting contingent has requested the Sports Minister to upgrade the Karni Singh Shooting Range in a felicitation ceremony on Tuesday.

The shooting contingent recorded India's best-ever haul at the Asian Games with a total of 22 medals including seven gold, nine silver, and six bronze.

National rifle coach Manoj Kumar requested the Sports Minister during the felicitation ceremony to upgrade the Karni Singh Shooting range.

"Our range is superb when it comes to infrastructure but we need to update the Electronic Target System. It is an old system, so we just want to be upgraded as per the new types of equipment," Manoj Kumar told The Bridge on the sidelines of the Asian Games medalists felicitation program.

Built during the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, the shooting range was named after the first Arujna Awardee of shooting, Maharaja Dr. Karni Singh.

"It is an expensive thing as shooting needs a lot of electronic equipment and sensors for the scoring system. Since Karni Singh is an old range, it doesn't have the new systems that we see during the tournaments at the international level.

All the electronic equipment including the Electronic Target System at the range is from 2009 when it was renovated for the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Not only coaches but also shooters mentioned the need for renovation to match the updated international standards.

"It is functioning completely fine but the system needs updation as we (shooters) train there for a better part of the year," Rudrankksh Patil had emphasized on the same.

New shooting ranges in India as Bhopal where the ISSF World Cup was hosted in March, have all the latest equipment.

Responding to their request, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "We have approved the request for a 300-bed hostel and the latest equipment at the range."

The shooting contingent will prepare for the upcoming Asian Shooting Championships that will offer Olympics quota.