Sabeera Haris secures Bronze at Shotgun Junior World Cup

India celebrated a remarkable achievement as Sabeera Haris won the bronze medal in the women's trap event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy, on Friday.

This marked India's first medal in the prestigious competition.

Sabeera demonstrated exceptional skill, hitting 29 out of 40 targets in the final round.

Her performance secured her a podium finish behind Sofia Gori of Italy, who claimed silver with 39 hits, and Carey Garrison of the United States, who clinched gold with a perfect score of 40 targets.

Earlier, Sabeera had qualified for the final round after tallying 113 points in the qualifying stage. Her focused shooting throughout the competition underscored her determination and precision on the range.

In the junior women's trap category, Bhavya Tripathi ended her campaign in 26th place with a score of 102, while Rajkuwar Ingle finished in 33rd position, scoring 100 points.



Meanwhile, in the junior men's trap event, Arya Vansh Tyagi narrowly missed advancing to the final round after a tight shoot-off for the sixth qualifying spot.

Despite his impressive overall score of 119, Arya fell short in the decisive moment, finishing eighth. Eduard Salichs of Spain emerged victorious in the shoot-off battle, eventually securing the bronze medal, while Riccardo Mirabile of Italy claimed the gold.

Indian shooters Shardul Vihaan and Bakhtyaruddin M Malek also competed fiercely, finishing in 19th and 34th places respectively, with scores of 115 and 112.