Shiva Narwal, Esha Singh win India's first ever mixed team gold at Shooting World Championships

India clinched a first gold medal at this edition of the ISSF Shooting World Championships and the 8th of all time as the 10m air pistol mixed team pair of Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh defeated Turkey's SI Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec 16-10 in the final on Friday.

At the ongoing edition, India are the only country other than China and USA to have won a gold medal.

The 17-year-old Shiva and 18-year-old Esha have also won India's first ever gold in the mixed team events, a relatively new addition.

Out of India's previous seven gold medals in the history of the ISSF World Championships, six were in individual events and one was in the rifle team event last year.

Earlier, the 10m Air Pistol Men's Team of Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema got a bronze medal with a score of 1734. India have now won one gold medal and one bronze medal at the ongoing edition.

All three men and women failed to qulify for individual 10m air pistol finals, where Olympic quotas are available.

ISSF Shooting World Championships: Gold medalists from india

2006 Abhinav Bindra - 10m Air Rifle Men

2010 Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Rifle Prone Women

2022 Rudrankksh Patil - 10m Air Rifle Men

2018 Om Prakash Mitharwal - 50m Pistol Men

2006 Manavjit Singh Sandhu - Trap Men

2018 Ankur Mittal - Double Trap Men

2022 Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Patil - 10m Air Rifle Men Team

2023 Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team