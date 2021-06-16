Shooting
A look at the scoring, target distances, other specifications of shooting in the Tokyo Olympics
The specifications and rules for every Olympic shooting event are different.
15 Indian shooters will compete across eight Olympic shooting events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Out of the eight events, the 10m air mixed events are the recent addition to the Olympic games.
The scoring system, the distance between target and shooters, is different for every event. Let's have a look at the rules and specifications for the events.
10m Air Pistol Event
Indian team: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Abhishek Verma.
Distance: 10meters
Weapon: Air pistol, a maximum weight of 1.5 kilograms
Target: Center of the target is 1.4 meters above the floor. The total diameter of the target is 155.5 millimeters, while the diameter of the 10th ring is 11.5 millimeters.
Scoring: There are two rounds, the qualification round followed by the final match.
1)Qualification: 60 shots in standing position are fired. The maximum number of points for each shot is 10, and for the complete match is 600. Shooters have to shoot within 1 hour 15 minutes.
2) Finals: The top 8 shooters from the qualification round compete in the final match. 24 shots in standing position are shot. The maximum point per shot is 10.9, and for the complete match is 261.6. After 12 shots the elimination process starts until the top shooter is left.
10m Air Rifle Event
Indian Team: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Apurvi Chandela, and Deepak Kumar.
Distance: 10meters
Weapon: Air rifle, a maximum weight of 5.5 kilograms
Target: Center of the target is 1.4 meters above the floor. The total diameter of the target is 45.5 millimeters, while the diameter of the 10th ring is 0.5 millimeters.
Clothing: Specialized clothing is used due to the weight of the weapon
Scoring: There are two rounds first is the qualification followed by the final match.
1) Qualification: 60 shots in standing position are shot. The maximum number of points for each shot is 10.9, and for the complete match is 654.0. Shooters have to shoot within 1 hour 15 minutes.
2) Finals: The top 8 shooters from the qualification round compete in the final match. 24 shots in standing position are shot. The maximum point per shot is 10.9, and for the complete match is 261.6. After 12 shots the elimination process starts until the top shooter is left.
50m Rifle, 3 positions Event
In 50m rifle event, shooters use three different positions; kneeling, prone and standing position.
Indian Team: Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh, Anjum Moudgil, and Tejaswini Sawant.
Distance: 50 meters
Weapon: Small-bore rifle, a maximum weight of 8 kilograms (men) and 6 kilograms (women).
Target: Center of the target is 0.75 meters above the floor. The total diameter of the target is 154.4 millimeters, while the diameter of the 10th ring is 10.4 millimeters.
Clothing: Specialized clothing is used due to the weight of the weapon.
Scoring: There are two phases-first is qualification followed by the final match.
1) Qualification: 40 shots in each position are shot. The maximum number of point for each shot is 10, and for the complete match is 1200. Shooters have to shoot within 2hours and 45 minutes.
2) Finals: The top 8 shooters from the qualification round compete in the final match. 15 shots in each position are fired. The maximum point per shot is 10.9, and for the complete match is 490.5.
In the finals, three series of 5 shots in every position are shot. After the second series of standing positions, shooters standing at 7th and 8th positions are eliminated.
25m Pistol Women event
Indian Team: Rahi Sarnobot and Manu Bhaker
Distance: 25 meters
Weapon: .22 Pistol, with a maximum weight of 1.4 kilograms
Target: Center of the target is 1.4 meters above the floor. The total diameter of the target is 500 millimeters, while the diameter of the 10th ring is 50 millimeters.
Scoring: There are two rounds, the qualification round followed by the final match.
1) Qualification: In 25m events, shooters have to fire 60 shots. The shots are divided into two stages, i.e. Precision and Rapid Fire stage.
In precision, stage shooters have to fire 6 series of five shots within 5 minutes. While in the rapid stage, green lights are turned on for 3 seconds for each shot. And the red light is on for 7 seconds between every consecutive green.
The maximum point per shot is 10, and the complete match is 600.
2) Finals: The top 8 shooters from the qualification round compete in the final match. Shooters have to shoot 10 five-shot series.
The final match is based on the hit-or-miss system. If a shooter shoots 10.2 or above, it is considered a hit. And, if it's 10.1 or lower it is a miss.
The maximum score is 50 hits. After the 4th series, the elimination process starts until the top shooter is left.
Skeet Event
Skeet is part of the shotgun events. Shooters aim at a clay target which is thrown from two different locations in the air.
Indian team: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Distance: Eight different stations are used to shoot.
Weapon: Shotgun
Target: The target is an orange clay object. The target is thrown from the high house and low house.
Scoring: There are two rounds, the qualification round followed by the final match.
1) Qualification: Shotgun shooters have to shoot at 125 targets. There are five series, each comprising 25 targets.
2) Finals: The top 6 shooters from the qualification round compete in the final match. 60 shots are shot to clinch the medals. Scoring is based on a hit-or-miss system.
After every shooter has completed 2 rounds, the elimination process starts until the top shooter is left.