A look at the scoring, target distances, other specifications of shooting in the Tokyo Olympics

15 Indian shooters will compete across eight Olympic shooting events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Out of the eight events, the 10m air mixed events are the recent addition to the Olympic games.

The scoring system, the distance between target and shooters, is different for every event. Let's have a look at the rules and specifications for the events.

10m Air Pistol Event

Indian team: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Abhishek Verma.

Distance: 10meters

Weapon: Air pistol, a maximum weight of 1.5 kilograms

Target: Center of the target is 1.4 meters above the floor. The total diameter of the target is 155.5 millimeters, while the diameter of the 10th ring is 11.5 millimeters.

Scoring: There are two rounds, the qualification round followed by the final match.

1)Qualification: 60 shots in standing position are fired. The maximum number of points for each shot is 10, and for the complete match is 600. Shooters have to shoot within 1 hour 15 minutes.

2) Finals: The top 8 shooters from the qualification round compete in the final match. 24 shots in standing position are shot. The maximum point per shot is 10.9, and for the complete match is 261.6. After 12 shots the elimination process starts until the top shooter is left.





10m Air Rifle Event

Indian Team: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Apurvi Chandela, and Deepak Kumar.

Distance: 10meters

Weapon: Air rifle, a maximum weight of 5.5 kilograms

Target: Center of the target is 1.4 meters above the floor. The total diameter of the target is 45.5 millimeters, while the diameter of the 10th ring is 0.5 millimeters.

Clothing: Specialized clothing is used due to the weight of the weapon

Scoring: There are two rounds first is the qualification followed by the final match.

1) Qualification: 60 shots in standing position are shot. The maximum number of points for each shot is 10.9, and for the complete match is 654.0. Shooters have to shoot within 1 hour 15 minutes.

2) Finals: The top 8 shooters from the qualification round compete in the final match. 24 shots in standing position are shot. The maximum point per shot is 10.9, and for the complete match is 261.6. After 12 shots the elimination process starts until the top shooter is left.