I believe Saurabh Chaudhury was manipulated to allege me as fraud — Coach Amit Sheoran

Ace pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhury's long-time coach Amit Sheoran is still in disbelief that his student Chaudhury has alleged that Sheoran has used the Olympian's name to collect money worth Rs 6 lakh.



On Friday, in an exclusive story by The Tribune, it was reported that Saurabh Chaudhary, who is preparing for the ISSF President's Cup has severe ties with his long-time coach Amit Sheoran. Chaudhary has written to NRAI asking it to not release any money for Sheoran. "He has used my name in this issue without even informing me. I got to know of it only through news articles. He has collected over six lakhs already," Chaudhary wrote in his letter, a copy of which was received by The Tribune.



The Bridge had earlier reported that the 43-year-old coach SHeoran suffered from a stroke, after which he was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. It was discovered that his heart had a 90% blockage which is in a critical stage. He was seeking financial help for his treatment. Sheoran has pleaded with the authorities, including the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), to clear cash awards due to him to help him out during this emergency.



Talking to The Bridge over the phone, Sheoran said, "I don't understand clearly the base of these allegations Saurabh has brought against me. It came all of a sudden. I never realised Saurabh will be able to do this. I feel he has been manipulated by someone else to alleged I am a fraud. He is not like this."



Sheoran clearly says that after his news of being treated for a heart ailment became public, his friends and associates helped him by collecting Rs 3 lakh for him but in the letter Chaudhury has written about a sum of Rs 6 lakh. "I have not received Rs 6 lakh from anyone. The coaches and my associates created a group and sent me Rs 3 lakh for my treatment. It was also showcased in my account. I am grateful to them for helping."



Chaudhury further wrote to NRAI, that he gave Sheoran Rs 40,000 every month and had further handed him Rs2 lakh before the Olympics even when he was not training. Sheoran refutes, "He wrote that I was given Rs 40,000 every month. Again I seek answers that how would I get 40,000 when it doesn't even reflect in my account. I will also write a mail and send it to NRAI. I will ask them to clarify Chaudhury's claims with all my bank statements. I have been shown as a cheat and a fraud now. I cannot bear this."



Sheoran further told that the last time he spoke with Chaudhury was around a month ago. He even spoke to Chaudhury's brother Nitin who had called up the coach after getting to know about his ailment. "I have never used Chaudhury's name to make any profit. And I am sure Saurabh has been forced into taking part in this conspiracy against me."



Amit Sheoran is a pistol shooting coach who also competed at a national level. He had to leave the sport due to the death of his father. In 2009, he began coaching with minimal facilities with Aryan Gateways Sports Foundation at village Binauli at district Baghpat of western Uttar-Pradesh. He has produced several national and international-level Indian pistol shooters.



At a very young stage, Amit took Saurabh Chaudhury under his wings and helped him become one of India's best shooters today. It was Sheoran who first introduced Chaudhary to pistol shooting in 2014. Chaudhury now has bagged 23 international medals at just the age of 19. It includes eight World Cup and one youth Olympic Games gold.









































