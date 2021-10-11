Shooter Saurabh Chaudhury's coach diagnosed with heart ailment; needs your support

Indian ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhury's coach Amit Sheoran is finding difficult meet his medical expense after he is diagnosed with a massive heart blockage.



The 43-year-old coach suffered from a stroke last week, after which he was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. In a couple of days, he was admitted, it was discovered that his heart had a 90% blockage which is in a critical stage.





Speaking to The Bridge over a phone call, he said, "The blockage has been found in a pretty critical stage after conduction angiography of my heart. The doctors couldn't take the risk of undergoing a bypass surgery because the nerves around my heart have swollen up."





He added, "The doctors have suggested undergoing several tests again after which they will be making a decision. In the meanwhile, I had to spend over Rs 1.5 lakh for the tests, and right now, I am running short of money. I need financial support."





Amit Sheoran's test report













Amit Sheoran is a pistol shooting coach who also competed at a national level. He have to leave the sport due to the death of his father. In 2009, he began coaching with minimal facilities with Aryan Gateways Sports Foundation at village Binauli at district Baghpat of western Uttar-Pradesh. He has produced several national and international-level Indian pistol shooters.







You can help Amit Sheoran by donating to the below bank account: At a very young stage, Amit took Saurabh Chaudhury under his wings and helped him become one of India's best shooters today. It was Sheoran who first introduced Chaudhary to pistol shooting in 2014. Chaudhury now has bagged 23 international medals at just the age of 19. It includes eight World Cup and one youth Olympic Games gold. Account holder Name: Amit Kumar Account Number: 31833387296 IFSC Code: sbin0008102



