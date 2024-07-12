Sarabjot Singh: A Rising Star in Indian Pistol Shooting

As the world gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, India has unveiled its Rifle and Pistol squad, and all eyes are on Sarabjot Singh.

This talented shooter has captured the nation's attention with his precision and dedication, becoming a beacon of hope for India's medal aspirations.

Humble Beginnings

Born and raised in the small village of Dheen in Haryana, Sarabjot Singh developed a fascination with shooting at a very young age. As the son of Jatinder Singh, a farmer, and Hardeep Kaur, a homemaker, Sarabjot's humble background did not deter his aspirations.

A student of DAV College, Chandigarh, Sarabjot began his training under coach Abhishek Rana at the Ambala Cantt-based AR Shooting Academy in Central Phoenix Club. Supported by his family's unwavering encouragement and Rana’s expert guidance, Sarabjot embarked on his career in pistol shooting with immense focus and determination.

“We don’t understand the sport much, but it is always coach Rana who explains to us the technicalities of Sarabjot’s competitions. My son has always been sincere towards the sport and focused on his goal,” Jatinder Singh shared with Hindustan Times.

𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒!



𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

-Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol M)

-Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol W)

-Anish Bhanwal Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP M)

-Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol W)

Rising Through the Ranks



Sarabjot first grabbed headlines when he won two gold medals at the 2019 Asian Airgun Championships held in Taiwan. This achievement marked the beginning of a stellar career, with no looking back for the young shooter.

Sarabjot continued to impress on the international stage, clinching three medals in the ISSF Junior World Cup. He delivered an outstanding performance, shooting 239.6 to secure a gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol category. He extended his winning streak by claiming a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

Road to Paris

The victories in the junior ranks were merely the beginning for Sarabjot. He continued his ascent by claiming a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Team Men’s category and a mixed team silver at the 2023 Asian Games. These achievements further bolstered his reputation as a rising star in the world of shooting.

The turning point in Sarabjot's career came at the 2023 Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon. Here, he secured an individual bronze medal and, more importantly, clinched a coveted quota for India at the Paris Olympics in the men's 10m air pistol event.

India earns its 8th Quota for Paris Olympics in Shooting!!



Sarabjot Singh won a bronze in 10m Air Pistol men and gets the Paris Olympic quota at the Asian Shooting Championship. He earned India's 1st Quota in Pistol Shooting.

I haven't been thinking about the Olympics from today or this year. I have been thinking about it for the last eight years. *Ek aag hoti hai bande ke andar* (a fire burns inside one), that I want to do this. For me, it is not about winning World Cup medals, it is about winning the Olympic gold,” Sarabjot shared with Hindustan Times.

Sarabjot extended his dream run by dominating the field in the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Demonstrating remarkable consistency, he secured his second World Cup title, emerging victorious in the men's 10m air pistol event. This victory brought him closer to his dream of Olympic glory.

With less than 30 days to the Olympics, all eyes are on this young shooter who embodies the spirit of Indian shooting's bright future. The Parisian stage awaits, and Sarabjot is ready to write his name in Olympic history.