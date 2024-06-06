Munich World Cup: Sarabjot secures Gold medal in men's air pistol

Sarabjot Singh emerged victorious in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. Demonstrating remarkable consistency, Singh secured his second World Cup title with a final score of 242.7, narrowly edging out China's Shuaihang Bu, who finished with 242.5 to claim the silver medal.

From the onset of the final, Sarabjot maintained a strong lead. However, tension peaked on the penultimate shot when Sarabjot scored a 9.5, reducing his lead to a mere 0.4 points ahead of Bu. The competition remained intense until the last shot, but Bu faltered, matching Sarabjot's 9.5, thus sealing the victory for the Indian shooter.

Earlier in the tournament, Sarabjot dominated the qualification round, achieving his personal best international score of 588, setting the stage for his gold medal performance.

Sift Kaur and Aishwary Pratap into final

Indian shooters had a strong showing as Sift Kaur Samra and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar advanced to the finals in the women's and men's 50m 3 positions rifle events, respectively, at the ISSF World Cup.

Sift Kaur Samra delivered an impressive performance, scoring 593 to secure fifth place in a highly competitive qualification round. She will be the sole Indian representative in the women's 3P final, as Ashi Chouksey (590) and Anjum Modgil (589) narrowly missed out on qualifying.

In the men's event, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar overcame a challenging standing position round to reach the final with a score of 592. Despite the setback, he managed to secure his place among the finalists. On the other hand, Swapnil Kusale faced difficulties in the standing position and, with a score of 590, failed to make it to the final.