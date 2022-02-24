Veteran Sanjeev Rajput in new waters as shooting rules, Olympic qualification get tougher

Sanjeev Rajput, who barely managed to hold on to his place in India's four-member 50m rifle 3 positions men's team, has been representing the nation for two decades now. But when he takes stance at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, slated to get underway from February 26, he will find some new challenges in his sport.

"Our competition is going to be in a different way now. We need more speed, and the cushion that existed to improve after 40 cards is over. It is important to execute every shot professionally now," Rajput told The Bridge about the new rules of shooting.

The 41-year-old Rajput is one of five shooters from India's 15-member team at the Tokyo Olympics to have retained their place and the oldest member of the new team. Among those axed are his long-time teammates Abhishek Verma and Apurvi Chandela and illustrious names like Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan.

We're all set! First ISSF World Cup of the year. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Nprmzb91e — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) February 23, 2022

The 22-member team for the World Cup was selected based on performances at the National Championship late last year. Rajput made the cut in exceptional circumstances. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) ruled that only top three shooters in each event with Minimum Travel Scores (MTS) will be selected for the World Cup. Rajput finished fourth but was included in the team as he had the same average score as the 3rd-placed shooter.



While Rajput may be the only veteran to have managed to keep his place in the team, NRAI's new selection policy makes the Cairo World Cup a crucial step towards his dreams of appearing in a fourth Olympics at Paris 2024.

"We will have to do well in all events to earn a quota for Paris 2024 by maintaining our world rankings now. The only goal on my mind is to work hard and get a medal at the Olympics," the Haryana-native said on the stiffer rule for Olympic qualification.



The new NRAI rulings highlight that shooters will not be allowed to take part in more than two of the four World Cups every year. This will mean that every event will become even more crucial for the shooters to maintain their rankings for an Olympic quota.

New venue, format, same dreams for veteran of three Olympics

Not just the rules of the sport and his teammates, Rajput also finds a rare challenge for him at the Cairo World Cup - the novelty of the venue.

"We have never been to this range. There has not been any competitions here in the last 20 years that I have been around. We will get to know the range better and understand the style or technique that we can use depending upon the circumstances," Rajput said.

Crucially, the World Championships will be held at the same venue from October 12 later this year.

Glasgow 2014. Good memories from the Commonwealth Games. Always a proud moment to stand on the podium representing the country! #WednesdayMotivation #Memories pic.twitter.com/yMIV014zMz — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) February 2, 2022

"I am looking at the World Cup as a base, which can give me insight for the World Championships. We may or may not execute our plans here, but it will put us in good stead for the event in October," he said.



"Initially we shall trust the technique and style that we developed and then bring in some modifications depending upon the wind or weather and other circumstances," Rajput said.

For Rajput, the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medallist and a veteran of three Olympics - Beijing 2008, London 2012, Tokyo 2020 - the trick in keeping himself motivated is to keep things simple.

"I pay attention on practice and hard work. Secondly, the motive is to learn everyday. The experience that we have always helps but we can learn at a new level consistently," Rajput signed off.



