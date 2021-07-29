A country with 34000 population has same number of medals as India at Tokyo Olympics

Alessandra Perilli scripted history on Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics, as she became the first San Marino athlete to ever an Olympic medal. The 33-year-old bagged a bronze medal in the Women's Trap event. This is a great achievement for an athlete from a country like San Marino, which has a population of just about 34,000 people.

Alessandra Perilli came inches close to winning a medal at London Olympics in 2012, where she finished joint second in the finals. However, she missed out on a medal, because she was first to be eliminated from the shoot-off between three athletes. However, this time Perilli achieved the historic landmark, and hoisted San Marino's flag on the biggest stages of all.

Alessandra Perilli wins first ever Olympic medal for San Marino

Alessandra Perilli finished second in the qualification rounds, scoring a total of 122. She claimed the bronze medal in the finals, defeating the Australian, Laetisha Scanlan. Rehak Stefecekova claimed the gold medal in Women's Trap event, and also set a new Olympic record. Perilli has several accolades to her name in the past decade, winning the gold medal at the World Cup in 2015. She also won the silver medal at the World Cup in 2016.

Despite her past achievements, the highlight of her career came at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, when she became the first San Marino athlete to stand out on the podium. It is a great matter of pride for San Marino, who sent just five athletes, across four sports at Tokyo Olympics. Perilli stands a chance to claim another medal at Tokyo Olympics, as she is yet to compete in the Trap Mixed team event. She will partner alongside Gian Marco Berti, who finished 18th in Men's qualification rounds.



