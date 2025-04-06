Shooting: Rudrankksh Patil Strikes Gold at ISSF World Cup in Argentina

Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil marked a triumphant return to the top of the podium, clinching the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Indian shooter delivered a commanding performance in the final, scoring 252.9 points to edge past Hungary’s Istvan Marton Peni, who took silver with 251.7. Argentina’s M. J. Gutierrez secured bronze with a total of 230.1.

This win marks Rudrankksh’s second individual ISSF World Cup title, further solidifying his reputation as one of India's finest rifle shooters on the global stage.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian shooter Arjun Babuta finished 7th in the final with a score of 144.9.

