Rudrankksh Patil wins gold at ISSF President's Cup

Ace Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil, on Friday, bagged the gold medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle at the ongoing ISSF President's Cup in Cairo, Egypt. The 18-year-old defeated Danilo Sollazo of Italy 16-8 in the gold medal match.

This is Rudrankksh Patil's second win in recent times in a medal match against the Italian. He had defeated Sollazo to be crowned the Men's 10m Air Rifle World Champion in the ISSF World Championships earlier in the year.

The Indian asserted his dominance right from the start in the gold medal match in Cairo by pocketing the first three shots to take a 6-0 lead, before Sollazo hit one back.

The Maharashtra-lad never looked in any sort of trouble in the final. He had two perfect shots of 10.9, a 10.8 and 10.7 each to go with four 10.6s. In fact, only two of his 12 shots in the gold medal match were less than 10.5 compared to Sollazo's eight shots below the said mark.

Earlier in the day, Patil, who was also the first Indian to earn a 2024 Paris Olympics quota, defeated Patrik Jany of Slovakia in the 16-10 in the semifinal to set up the final clash against Sollazo.