Asian Shooting C'ships: Rhythm Sangwan wins Paris Olympic quota in 25m pistol

Rhythm Sangwan confirmed the 16th Paris Olympic quota for the Indian shooting contingent after winning the bronze medal in the final of the women's 25m Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.

This is the sixth Paris quota in the pistol events for India and the second in women's 25m Pistol after Manu Bhaker.

She shot 28 shots in the final to earn the bronze medal behind the two Korean players Yang Jiin (Gold) and Kim Yeji ( Silver).

Earlier, she topped the qualification round after accumulating a tremendous 298 points out of 300 in the rapid round taking her overall total to 588 points. Other Indians Esha Singh (578) and Simranpreet Kaur Brar (577) missed out on the final and finished 11th and 12th respectively.

Olympic Quota confirmed for Rhythm Sangwan in women's 25m pistol event with a BRONZE🥉 at the Asian Championships 👏 pic.twitter.com/glN8fu8eaH — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the three of them combined to win a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol team event after scoring 1743 points just behind the Koreans in 1750.

Rhythm ended the tournament with an impressive performance collecting a total of five medals, 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

India has won a total of 16 quotas till now in shooting surpassing 15 quotas won for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Earlier in the tournament, Varun Tomar and Esha Singh won the 14th and 15th quota for the Indian team in the 10m air pistol men and women respectively.



