Rajeshwari Kumari secures Paris Olympics quota in women's trap event at ISSF World C'Ships

Shooter Rajeshwari Kumari secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota place for India with a fifth-place finish in the Women’s Trap event at the ISSF World Championships on Thursday.

The result ensured India its seventh Olympic quota in shooting, and second in shotgun. Rajeshwari scored 120 (5 series of 24, 25, 24, 22 and 25) to qualify for the final at the third position.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yi Chun won the gold medal, Jessica Rossi of Italy silver and Murche Kathrin bronze.

Out of the six finalists, Italy's Jessica had already won a quota for the Paris Olympics, previously. It left five shooters vying for four quota spots. As San Marino shooter Alessandra Perilli made a 6th spot exit with a score of 15, it confirmed a Paris Olympics Quota for India.

Rajeshwari Kumari wins India's 7⃣th #Paris2024 Quota in Shooting by finishing 5th in Women's Trap Final with a score of 19 at the #ISSFWorldChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/4O3o9aASNl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 24, 2023

Rajeshwari Kumar finished fifth in the final with a score of 19.



Earlier, Sift Kaur Samra in women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Mehuli Ghosh in women’s 10m air rifle, and Akhil Sheoran in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions secured quota places at the Paris World Championships.

Last year, Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3 positions) secured Paris Olympics quota places at the World Championships.

The ISSF World Championship 2023 has a total of 48 Olympic quota places on offer, earmarking the top four performers (with a one-per-country limitation) in each of the twelve Olympic individual shooting events to earn these sought-after quotas.