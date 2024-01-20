Raiza Dhillon, Anant Naruka secure two more Paris Olympics quota places for India

Raiza Dhillon and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka clinched two more Paris Olympics quota places for India at the Asian Olympic Qualification for Shotgun in Kuwait on Saturday.

With these two spots, India's total number of quota places for the 2024 Games in shooting went up to 19. Dhillon and Anant won silver medals in their respective skeet events.

Dhillon earned India's 18th quota place by claiming the silver medal in the women's skeet event before Anant made a runner-up finish in the men's skeet final with a total of 56, losing the gold to Chinese Taipei's Meng Yuan Lee (57).

19-year-old Dhillon was in fine form and led the six-women final until the halfway stage before missing out on two-three targets to concede ground to China's Jinmei Gao, who won the gold medal by shooting 56 targets in the 60-shot final.

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka bags silver with a score of 56/60, he books a Paris Olympics quota in Skeet at Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kuwait.



This is India's 19th shooting Quota for Paris.

Both Dhillon and Gao secured Paris Olympics quota places for their respective country.



Another Indian shooter in the fray, Maheshwari Chauhan won the bronze medal with 43, while Ganemat Sekhon finished fourth with 30.

Meanwhile, Naruka was second in the qualification with a total of 121, finishing behind China's Ma Chenglong (122) and ahead of Taipei's Meng Yuan Lee (121).

Other Indian shooters in the men's skeet, Munek Battule and Gurjoat Khangura finished 18th and 21st in the qualification.