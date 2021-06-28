Rahi Sarnobat wins India's first gold at ISSF World Cup 2021 in Croatia

Rahi Sarnobat clinched the first gold medal for India at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Croatia. The Indian scored a mighty 39 points out of 50 in the Women's 25m Pistol event.



The 30-year-old was in some stupendous form during the course of the final. Having taken the lead right in the first series, Rahi maintained it throughout and won the gold without breaking a sweat.

Such was her performance that her score of 39/40 was just one short of the World Record in women's 25m pistol. In fact, the silver medallist from France, Mathilde Lamole, was no match to the Indian as she finished with a score of just 31/50.



The other Indian in the fray during the final, Manu Bhaker, finished a disappointing seventh with a mere 11 points. Having been dragged into a five-shot shoot-off by Belarusian Viktoria Chaika, Baker crumbled under pressure to suffered an early exit.