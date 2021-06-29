Who is Rahi Sarnobat? 10 things to know about Indian shooter

Veteran Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat will make her second innings at the Tokyo Olympics. She is India's one of the most successful pistol shooters and has an optimistic chance to clinch her maiden Olympic medal.

Let's have a look at 10 things to know about Rahi Sarnobat. Where does Rahi Sarnobat hail from?

Rahi Sarnobat comes from Kolhapur, Maharashtra How old is Rahi Sarnobat? Rahi was born on 30th October 1990 and is 30 years old.





Which event will Rahi Sarnobat compete in?



Rahi competes in the 25m sports pistol women's category. This is the only Olympic event eligible for women shooters only. How did Rahi Sarnobat qualify for Tokyo Olympics? Rahi Sarnobat earned her Olympic berth at the 2019 ISSF World Cup, Munich by clinching the gold medal. She will compete at Tokyo Olympics alongside Manu Bhaker in the 25m sports pistol women event.

Has Rahi Sarnobat achieved the Arjuna Award?



NRAI nominated Rahi for the Arjuna award in 2015, however she did not win. In 2018 she was again nominated and won the prestigious Arjuna award.





Will Tokyo be Rahi Sarnobat's first appearance at the Olympics?

