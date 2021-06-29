Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shooting
Who is Rahi Sarnobat? 10 things to know about Indian shooter
Rahi Sarnobat will compete in her 2nd Olympic games at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian shooter will aim in the 25m pistol event.
Veteran Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat will make her second innings at the Tokyo Olympics. She is India's one of the most successful pistol shooters and has an optimistic chance to clinch her maiden Olympic medal.
Let's have a look at 10 things to know about Rahi Sarnobat.
Where does Rahi Sarnobat hail from?
Rahi Sarnobat comes from Kolhapur, Maharashtra
How old is Rahi Sarnobat?
Rahi was born on 30th October 1990 and is 30 years old.
Which event will Rahi Sarnobat compete in?
Rahi competes in the 25m sports pistol women's category. This is the only Olympic event eligible for women shooters only.
How did Rahi Sarnobat qualify for Tokyo Olympics?
Rahi Sarnobat earned her Olympic berth at the 2019 ISSF World Cup, Munich by clinching the gold medal. She will compete at Tokyo Olympics alongside Manu Bhaker in the 25m sports pistol women event.
Has Rahi Sarnobat achieved the Arjuna Award?
NRAI nominated Rahi for the Arjuna award in 2015, however she did not win. In 2018 she was again nominated and won the prestigious Arjuna award.
Will Tokyo be Rahi Sarnobat's first appearance at the Olympics?
Rahi Sarnobat will compete in her second Olympic Games in Tokyo. She also represented India at the 2012 London Olympics. Rahi also qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, however, because of her injury couldn't compete.
How has Rahi Sarnobat fared at Commonwealth Games?
During the 2008 Commonwealth Games, Rahi won her first gold medal. She also won two gold medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
How many medals has Rahi Sarnobat won at Asian Games?
She became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in shooting at Asian Games. Rahi clinched the gold at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games in 25m sports pistol event.
How many gold medals has Rahi Sarnobat won at World Cups?
Rahi became not only the first woman but the first Indian to win a medal at ISSF World Cup in a pistol event in 2013. She also became the first Indian woman to qualify in the 25m pistol event for the Olympics.she has won 3 gold medals in 25m pistol event at World Cups, 1st in Changwon, Korea 2013, 2nd in Munich, Germany 2019 and 3rd in Osijek, Crotia 2021.
Is Rahi Sarnobat a contender for a medal at Olympic Games?
Rahi has been producing a very consistent performance in 2021. During the ISSF World Cup, New Delhi, she clinched the silver medal. While at the recent ISSF World Cup, Croatia won the gold medal. She is India's one of the best performers in 25m. She has a good chance of winning an Olympic medal with her current form.
Next Story