Olympics 2024 Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman exits despite hitting perfect 50

Indian trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman shot a perfect 50 on the second day of qualification in the men's trap event but failed to secure a spot in the finals on Tuesday.

Despite achieving a flawless score of 25 in the final two rounds, he finished 21st in the men's trap qualification.



Across the five rounds of the qualification stage, Tondaiman accumulated a total score of 118 out of a possible 125 shots. Out of 30 participating shooters, only six moved to the final.

PRITHVIRAJ TONDAIMAN COULD NOT QUALIFY



The 37-year-old athlete fired rounds of 22, 25, 21, 25, and 25 throughout the five-round qualification, with three of those rounds taking place on the second day.



During the first day of the qualification round, Tondaiman, the sole Indian participant in the men's trap competition, recorded scores of 22, 25, and 21.

In the women's trap qualification, Indian shooters Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari are placed 21st and 22nd.

Both shooters have scored 68 points each and are far away from qualifying for the final at the moment. They would need both rounds with 25 each like Prithviraj to make it to the finals.