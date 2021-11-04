President's Cup 2021: Preview, When, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The Indian pistol and rifle shooters will be back in action for the first time since their horror run at the Tokyo Olympics, starting today. A total of 8 Indian shooters will be in contention to bag the podium spots from 3rd to 8th November 2021 in Wroclaw, Poland.



What is ISSF President's Cup?

The President's Cup is an invitational tournament conducted by the ISSF wherein the world's top 12 shooters in each category face-off for the ultimate glory.

This edition of the President's Cup is a highly anticipated one as the event will be conducted with the rules being slightly tweaked from what we saw at the Tokyo Olympics.

What are the new rules in President's Cup?

First and foremost, we might not see Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker pair up for the Mixed 10m Air Pistol event. Why? Because according to new rules, the pairs will be randomly drawn for the event with players from different countries partnering to finish on the podium. This rule will be applied in the Mixed Rifle section as well.

In the individual 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle events, the top eight won't directly go into the final after the qualification round. Instead they will fight out in two groups of four players each in a semifinal. Those two who top their respective groups will advance to the final. There will also be a change in scoring system for these events.

On the other hand, in the 50m 3 positions event there will now be two qualification phases instead of one. Compared to the existing rule where top 8 made it to the final, now 10 shooters will make it to the second qualification phase and then 8 will move to the final.

Which events will the Indians be in action?

The 8 Indians will be in action across five different events in Wroclaw.

Men's 10m Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary (World Number 3)

Abhishek Verma (World Number 4)

Women's 10m Air Pistol

Yasashwini Deswal (World Number 3)

Manu Bhaker (World Number 4)

Women's 25m Pistol

Manu Bhaker (World Number 4)

Rahi Sarnobat (World Number 3)

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (World Number 4)

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Anjum Moudgil (World Number 12)

Schedule

Thursday, 4 November

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay - 10.15 PM IST

Friday, 5 November

10m Air Pistol Men - 5.30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol Women - 7.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 1 - 11.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 2 - 11.55 PM IST

Saturday, 6 November

Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - 12.45 AM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Women 1 - 5.15 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Women 2 - 5.40 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Women - 6.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Men 1 - 7.30 PM IST

Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Men 2 - 7.55 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Men - 8.45 PM IST

Sunday, 7 November

25m Pistol Women Stage 1 - 3.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 1 - 5:00 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 - 7.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 2 - 9.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 2 - 11:00 PM IST

Monday, 8 November

25m Pistol Women Stage 2 - 2.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 1 - 9.15 PM IST

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 1 - 11:00 PM IST

Tuesday, 9 November

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 2 - 12.45 AM IST

Final 25m Air Pistol Women - 2.30 PM IST

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 6.30 PM IST

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 7.45 PM IST

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action of the President's Cup on ISSF's official Facebook and YouTube channel.