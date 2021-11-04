Shooting
President's Cup 2021: Preview, When, Where to Watch, Live Streaming
The President’s Cup is an invitational tournament conducted by the ISSF wherein the world's top 12 shooters in each category face-off against each other.
The Indian pistol and rifle shooters will be back in action for the first time since their horror run at the Tokyo Olympics, starting today. A total of 8 Indian shooters will be in contention to bag the podium spots from 3rd to 8th November 2021 in Wroclaw, Poland.
What is ISSF President's Cup?
This edition of the President's Cup is a highly anticipated one as the event will be conducted with the rules being slightly tweaked from what we saw at the Tokyo Olympics.
What are the new rules in President's Cup?
First and foremost, we might not see Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker pair up for the Mixed 10m Air Pistol event. Why? Because according to new rules, the pairs will be randomly drawn for the event with players from different countries partnering to finish on the podium. This rule will be applied in the Mixed Rifle section as well.
In the individual 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle events, the top eight won't directly go into the final after the qualification round. Instead they will fight out in two groups of four players each in a semifinal. Those two who top their respective groups will advance to the final. There will also be a change in scoring system for these events.
On the other hand, in the 50m 3 positions event there will now be two qualification phases instead of one. Compared to the existing rule where top 8 made it to the final, now 10 shooters will make it to the second qualification phase and then 8 will move to the final.
Which events will the Indians be in action?
The 8 Indians will be in action across five different events in Wroclaw.
Men's 10m Air Pistol
Saurabh Chaudhary (World Number 3)
Abhishek Verma (World Number 4)
Women's 10m Air Pistol
Yasashwini Deswal (World Number 3)
Manu Bhaker (World Number 4)
Women's 25m Pistol
Manu Bhaker (World Number 4)
Rahi Sarnobat (World Number 3)
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (World Number 4)
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Anjum Moudgil (World Number 12)
Schedule
Thursday, 4 November
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay - 10.15 PM IST
Friday, 5 November
10m Air Pistol Men - 5.30 PM IST
10m Air Pistol Women - 7.30 PM IST
Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 1 - 11.30 PM IST
Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 2 - 11.55 PM IST
Saturday, 6 November
Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - 12.45 AM IST
Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Women 1 - 5.15 PM IST
Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Women 2 - 5.40 PM IST
Final 10m Air Pistol Women - 6.30 PM IST
Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Men 1 - 7.30 PM IST
Semi-final 10m Air Pistol Men 2 - 7.55 PM IST
Final 10m Air Pistol Men - 8.45 PM IST
Sunday, 7 November
25m Pistol Women Stage 1 - 3.15 PM IST
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 1 - 5:00 PM IST
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 - 7.15 PM IST
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 2 - 9.15 PM IST
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 2 - 11:00 PM IST
Monday, 8 November
25m Pistol Women Stage 2 - 2.15 PM IST
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 1 - 9.15 PM IST
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 1 - 11:00 PM IST
Tuesday, 9 November
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Stage 2 - 12.45 AM IST
Final 25m Air Pistol Women - 2.30 PM IST
Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 6.30 PM IST
Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 7.45 PM IST
Where to watch?
You can catch all the LIVE action of the President's Cup on ISSF's official Facebook and YouTube channel.