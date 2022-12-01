ISSF President's Cup: Rudrankksh reaches semis; Anjum, Swapnil advance to Ranking match

Young Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil, on Thursday, made his way into the semifinal of the ongoing ISSF President's Cup in Cairo, Egypt. The 18-year-old world champion topped his Men's 10m Air Rifle ranking round.

Patil, who had finished third in the qualification round on Wednesday, shot 211.7 in the four series of shots in the ranking match. The second-placed Peni Istavan finished way behind at 208.9.

Rudrankksh Patil will now face Slovakia's Patrik Jani who finished second with a score of 208.9 in the second ranking match.

Anjum, Swapnil reach Ranking round

On the other hand, the Indian 50m Rifle 3 Positions shooters Swapnil Kusale and Anjum Moudgil reached the ranking round of the men's and women's round respectively.

Kusale topped the qualification round with a score of 589 ahead of Patrik Jani, wile Moudgil finished fourth with a score of 591 behind two Germans and Norway's Jenny Stene.



