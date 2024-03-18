Akhil Sheoran and Anish Bhanwala clinch gold at Polish Grand Prix

Akhil Sheoran and Anish Bhanwala secured gold medals in their respective events, marking a triumphant end to India's campaign with six medals at the Polish Grand Prix.

Akhil Sheoran's outstanding performance in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions Match 2 earned him a gold medal, setting a new record score of 468.4. Patrik Jany of the Czech Republic closely followed with a score 2.2 points behind, securing the second spot.

Notably, both scores surpassed the existing world record of 466.1, previously held by Jany's compatriot, Jiri Privratsky.



Simultaneously, Anish Bhanwala clinched gold in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the Jozef Zapedzki Grand Prix, further adding to India's medal tally.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics, some members of India's shooting squad are currently participating in an exposure tour across Europe, engaging in various prestigious international competitions.

Navy shooter Niraj Kumar showcased remarkable consistency, securing two bronze medals in the men's rifle 3P matches, distinguishing himself as the sole Indian athlete to claim two podium finishes. Impressively, Niraj delivered stellar performances in the qualification rounds, recording scores of 595 and 594.

During the competition, Swapnil Kusale demonstrated exceptional accuracy, topping the qualification standings with a score of 595 in Match 2. However, despite his strong performance, Kusale finished fourth overall.

In addition to Sheoran, Bhanwala, and Kumar's achievements, Paris Olympics quota winner Shriyanka Sadangi secured bronze in the women's 3P event, while Ashi Chouksey claimed silver in the second women's 3P event, further solidifying India's dominance in the competition.

Looking ahead, the Indian shooting contingent is set to move to Germany to participate in the ISAS Dortmund, commencing on Tuesday, as they continue their preparations for the highly anticipated Paris Olympics.